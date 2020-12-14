Winder Elementary School will be moving to all virtual instruction for the final week before winter break starting Tuesday, Dec. 15, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the school’s staff.
Barrow County School System officials said in a news release Monday that due to “a significant number of staff absences,” it was “no longer possible to safely and effectively conduct classes in person.” Students will switch to learning from home for the remainder of the week before the district’s three-week winter break begins.
Officials said the school would remain open and buses would run Tuesday for those parents who are unable to secure childcare with the quick turnaround and need their children to attend school in person. But the school will be closed to everyone starting Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The entire facility will undergo a deep cleaning over the holiday break “to ensure it is safe when staff and students return in January,” officials said.
The school cafeteria will offer curbside meals from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday this week. There are signs at the school directing parents where to pick up curbside meals. Each child will be given a meal bag which will include breakfast and lunch. No signup is required. Students do not need to be present when picking up the meals and proof of student attendance is not required.
As of Monday afternoon, the switch to all-virtual learning only applied to Winder Elementary. While BCSS has seen a recent spike in COVID-related absences at its schools as the virus has had a strong resurgence around the state and throughout the U.S., district officials have said there are no current plans for districtwide closures and that schools will remain open as long as staffing levels remain sufficient and they are able to avoid class- or grade-level outbreaks.
“We are committed to providing in-person instruction as long as conditions allow us to do so safely and effectively,” officials said. “We will continue to work to that end, and we appreciate your patience as we navigate through this pandemic.”
