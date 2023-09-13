The City of Winder Fire Department hosted the annual September 11 Memorial Ceremony Monday morning at Station One in downtown Winder.
The ceremony began with the Winder Fire and Police Department’s Honor Guard sounding the bell with a series of 3-4-3 rings followed by 6-2 rings to symbolize the 343 firefighters along with the 62 police officers who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
Mayor David Maynard and Fire Chief Matt Whiting presented a memorial wreath in front of the station.
Police Chief Jim Fullington provided the invocation for the event. Fullington prayed, “We remember this day 22 years ago and reflect on those who lost their lives. They ran toward trouble to help others and many lives were changed that day forever.”
Whiting welcomed attendants, sharing that the City of Winder, along with the Fire Department made a commitment to never forget the events that occurred on September 11, 2001.
“We’ve honored that commitment, and we thank you all for being here today," said Whiting.
Joel Goddard, the worship pastor at Bethlehem Church, performed the “National Anthem” along with leading the crowd in singing “God Bless America”.
Retired Fire Chief Ray Mattison served as the event’s speaker.
Mattison said, “On September 10, 2001, we were all going about our jobs and the next morning at 8:46 a.m., terror came to our country for the first time. We lost more people on that day than was lost at Pearl Harbor. All those who gave their life for this country and those who went home that day, went home with amazing grace.”
The lowering of the flag in front of Station One was done by the members of Winder Fire and Police Department’s Honor Guard and remained at half-staff for the remainder of the day.
