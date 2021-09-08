The Winder Fire Department will host its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The event will honor the more than 300 firefighters, more than 60 law enforcement officers and other public safety personnel who lost their lives.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. — a few minutes before the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York — at the WFD headquarters, 90 North Broad St.
The public is invited to attend.
