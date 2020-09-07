The Winder Fire Department will not hold its annual public 9/11 memorial ceremony due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The department has hosted a ceremony every since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks starting in the morning around the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City.
"We ask you to join our department as we have a day of remembrance," department officials said. The flag will be lowered in memory of the 343 firefighters and the 62 law enforcement officers who gave their lives to save others on that day.
"We appreciate everyone that has attended in past years. We will never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.