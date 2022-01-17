A Winder manufacturing firm has been acquired by private equity firm.
SureKap Inc. was bought by LFM Capital, a Nashville, Tenn. based company.
SureKap Founder and President, Greg Raines, noted, “We are extremely proud of our established reputation for honesty, quality and reliability which has solidified our deep, long-standing customer relationships. To that end, we are thrilled to work with LFM given their strong partnership approach and emphasis on maintaining company culture and values. We intend to leverage LFM’s operational expertise and expansive manufacturing network to grow our team, capacity and capabilities.”
Founded in 1987, SureKap is a Winder, Georgia based manufacturer of automated packaging machinery used in a variety of industries, including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. The Company’s product offering includes cappers, conveyors, tables, and fillers; additionally, SureKap offers parts & service support to its customers, both domestic and international.
(0) comments
