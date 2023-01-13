N Center St. underpass in Winder

N Center St. underpass in Winder

 Credit: Google Earth

Winder announced it will use $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to bring flooding relief at the North Center Street underpass, which floods and becomes impassable for motorists when it storms.

“When we had the opportunity to receive COVID-19 relief funds, we wanted to ensure the funds were used to benefit everyone equally,” said Mayor Pro Tem Travis Singley, who represents Ward 4 on city council.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.