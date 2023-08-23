City leaders are taking a significant step in planning for the future of the City of Winder, its residents and its business owners. Substantial growth in recent years, coupled with the desire to maintain a small-town feel and character, has spurred city leaders to take a serious look at Winder’s future growth and development.
To that end, city officials and staff have spent months designing a Comprehensive Plan, a vision plan intended to guide them in rewriting the city’s outdated Zoning Ordinance.
By creating a Comprehensive Plan, city leaders can steer future growth within the city, by easing transitions from the downtown area to less dense development, by focusing on redevelopment of blighted areas within the city, and by preserving rural areas while identifying opportunities for higher density and mixed-use development. Leaders can plan parks, walking trails and conservation areas using this plan.
One area that provides an opportunity for growth in Winder is senior housing. Currently, Winder has on its books provisions for small, residential senior housing facilities, but the Comprehensive Plan clearly identifies a need for larger senior living facilities. These larger facilities often provide a continuum of care for aging residents, ranging from independent living quarters, to assisted living, to memory care.
By diversifying land use designations, Winder will become a more attractive destination for businesses to locate, or to relocate. A plan for working with local high schools to develop a strong local workforce is being considered, as well. Improved roads, intersections and other infrastructure attract both businesses and new residents.
With respect to the community of Winder, its characteristics and rich history, the Comprehensive Plan identifies ways to preserve the city’s unique history, preserve its natural resources, expand transportation options, and expand housing options and affordability.
A Character Area Map is a key part of the Comprehensive Plan. This map identifies areas of the city by their character, or by their desired character. For example, certain areas have been characterized as being natural, rural, suburban, downtown, a Town Center, and an urban core. These designations will serve to guide future zoning decisions made by this city council and future councils.
The first steering committee meeting was held on March 7, 2023.Three subsequent steering committee meetings took place this year, the last of which was held June 19. Public input was considered at each of these meetings. Two open house events and a pop-up event were also held, giving the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed plan.
Citizen input addressed concerns about traffic congestion, safety and flow, especially in the downtown area. Public comments also included a desire for more parks and recreational areas, fewer fast-food restaurants and more diversity in dining and entertainment options, more bike and pedestrian routes (especially around high schools), and redevelopment and use of Holly Hill Mall, to name just a few.
“This plan was developed alongside updated zoning ordinances, which will support growth in the right locations and guide the council when it comes to making future land use decisions,” said Katie Strickland, Winder’s communications director. “The result for the updates to the code of ordinances and comprehensive plan will act as a foundation for the future of the city, as these documents will give council legal standing for future land use decisions.”
Winder’s first Comprehensive Plan has taken months to shape, and it includes views and input from the general public, as well as a vision for the best path of growth in the future.
City council members voted Aug. 8 to transmit the draft plan to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, where it will be verified for compliance.
