Winder recognizes Georgia Cities Week April 23-29

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to its 538 member cities.

The City of Winder is celebrating Georgia Cities Week this week with multiple activities that highlight and celebrate Winder's past, present and future.

The theme of this year's week-long observance is “Lighting the Way” and the city has programmed something special for each day of the week.

