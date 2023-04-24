The City of Winder is celebrating Georgia Cities Week this week with multiple activities that highlight and celebrate Winder's past, present and future.
The theme of this year's week-long observance is “Lighting the Way” and the city has programmed something special for each day of the week.
• April 24-Official Announcement of observance across social media and media outlets.
• April 25 -Get Social with @Cityofwinder Check the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages for fun facts and trivia all about Winder.
• April 26 - Celebrating Team Winder with Administrative Professional Day — The city will host a reception for administrative professionals.
• April 27 - Live Music and Cornhole - Visit Jug Tavern park, where there will be live music and cornhole games ongoing.
• April 27-Attend the city council’s work session at 6 p.m., where BCSS students who participated in the Light the Way coloring contest will be recognized.
• April 28 -Winder Wander is the city's last Art Month event that everyone can enjoy. Winder Wander will be an all-day scavenger hunt that will reward participants with pieces of art. Look for clues on Friday morning on the city's Facebook and Instagram pages.
