A Winder man was arrested recently for adult prostitution solicitation as part of a sting operation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Jack William Rosa, 25, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with pandering, according to a news release. He was among 10 people arrested as part of the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children/Pandering sting, according to a news release.
The arrests occurred at a location in the north Hall area, where the suspects are accused of committing the crimes with who they are alleged to have believed were child victims or prostitutes. Law enforcement officers acted in an undercover capacity in this operation, the release said.
All of the pandering suspects were arrested for soliciting adults for acts of prostitution, the release said.
No further arrests are anticipated as a result of the investigation.
