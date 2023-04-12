Javier Sanchez, 57, of Winder, fell to his death while working as a mason at the site of a new elementary school in Hall County last week.

Sanchez fell about 70 inches from the scaffold he was working on to the ground, according to police. An eye-witness told the responding officer from Hall County Sheriff's Office that just before Sanchez fell, he saw him lean over, put his head down as if to rest it, and heard him say he didn’t feel well.

