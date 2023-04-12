Javier Sanchez, 57, of Winder, fell to his death while working as a mason at the site of a new elementary school in Hall County last week.
Sanchez fell about 70 inches from the scaffold he was working on to the ground, according to police. An eye-witness told the responding officer from Hall County Sheriff's Office that just before Sanchez fell, he saw him lean over, put his head down as if to rest it, and heard him say he didn’t feel well.
A second witness and friend of Sanchez said he suffered from a medical condition that caused him to faint and that a similar incident had happened three months ago.
First responders transported Sanchez to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was treated in the emergency room for 45 minutes before being pronounced dead.
Sanchez was sent to Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Hall County Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel said the working medical hypothesis is that Sanchez had a medical episode, which caused him to lose consciousness and fall off the scaffold.
There is no formal declaration of the cause of death.
An OSHA investigation into the incident is ongoing, however,
police report no indication of foul play or unsafe conditions
were observed at the scene.
