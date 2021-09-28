Athens-Clarke County police on Tuesday, Sept. 28, were still investigating the death of a Winder man who was hit by a car early Monday, Sept. 27, while walking in a roadway.
According to police, John Joseph Walling, 32, was killed at 12:09 a.m. Monday when he was hit by a Honda Civic near the intersection of Jefferson and Oak Grove roads. Police said Walling was walking north in the middle of the right-hand, southbound lane when he was hit, according to a report from the Athens Banner Herald. The driver of the car, a 29-year-old Hull man, and his 28-year-old passenger both received minor injuries, according to a police report.
No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, but the crash remained under investigation, the newspaper reported.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer Zachary Compton at 762-400-7377.
