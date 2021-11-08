A Winder man turned himself into authorities Monday morning, Nov. 8, and claimed to have murdered his girlfriend, whose body was found at her apartment later in the morning.
According to a Winder Police Department news release, 47-year-old James Leon Harvey walked into the Barrow County Detention Center and told staff he had just killed his girlfriend and wanted to turn himself in. After detention center authorities notified, the WPD, police went to the Glen Avenue apartment and found Vivian Delores Billings, 59, there deceased.
Evidence at the scene matched what Harvey told police, according to the release. Harvey was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He had not received a bond on the charges as of late Monday afternoon.
