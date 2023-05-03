A Planned Unit Development (PUD) consisting of 185 single-family detached lots on Lays Drive (Hwy. 82), St. Germaine Place and East Broad Street was approved with Mayor Maynard’s tie-breaking vote in favor of the application during the Winder City Council’s voting session Tuesday. Councilmembers Jimmy Terrell, Stephanie Brit and Travis Singley voted against the application, which was first presented to the council in April 2022 and has since undergone seven revisions.

The roughly 75-acre property, owned by Margaret Hamway, is broken up into five parcels, three of which are currently zoned in the City of Winder’s low-density, single-family residential district and the remaining two parcels are located in Barrow County’s agricultural zoning district.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.