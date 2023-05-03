A Planned Unit Development (PUD) consisting of 185 single-family detached lots on Lays Drive (Hwy. 82), St. Germaine Place and East Broad Street was approved with Mayor Maynard’s tie-breaking vote in favor of the application during the Winder City Council’s voting session Tuesday. Councilmembers Jimmy Terrell, Stephanie Brit and Travis Singley voted against the application, which was first presented to the council in April 2022 and has since undergone seven revisions.
The roughly 75-acre property, owned by Margaret Hamway, is broken up into five parcels, three of which are currently zoned in the City of Winder’s low-density, single-family residential district and the remaining two parcels are located in Barrow County’s agricultural zoning district.
The applicant, Integrity Development Group, will annex the two parcels, totaling roughly 15 acres, currently zoned in Barrow County into the City of Winder’s PUD district. The remaining 60.66 acres inside the city limits will be rezoned from low-density, single-family residential (R-1) zoning to PUD.
The 185 homes will consist of a mixture of different styles and sizes.
Six out of the 185 homes will have a minimum lot size of 25,000 square feet (sq. ft.) and are located on the eastern side of the property, adjacent to the Paris Pointe subdivision.
A total of 29 lots will have a minimum lot size of 6,240 sq. ft., will front Lays Drive and have a rear entry with driveways and access inside the development.
Located in the southern portion of the development, between the Paris Pointe subdivision and Lays Drive, will be 32 lots with a minimum lot size of 7,440 sq. ft.
The remaining 118 lots will be located in the northern portion of the property, adjacent to South Broad Street and Lays Drive. They will have a minimum lot size of 6,240 sq. ft.
The gross density of the entire development is 2.49 units per acre.
A number of variances from the city’s comprehensive zoning ordinance are requested in the application. These variances seek relief from the required minimums for lot area, lot widths, floor area, garage door width, porch area and yard requirements.
Meanwhile, the application exceeds the minimum required land area devoted to natural areas, conservation, open spaces and recreational areas. It also exceeds the city’s minimum requirements for parking spaces and amenities.
Public amenities throughout the subdivision include six community lawns ranging from 5,000-20,000 sq. ft., a 70,000 sq. ft. public park on the corner of Lays Drive and Easy Broad Street, a tot lot, a playground and a comprehensive sidewalk network on eight-foot crusher trails.
Private amenities include a 5,000 sq. ft. community garden, master clubhouse, cabana, pool, pickleball courts and a bark park.
Surrounding land use includes medium to low-density suburban and rural neighborhoods and some general commercial to the west.
The property is zoned as a minimal flood hazard and contains a freshwater pond wetland, riverine, freshwater forested and shrub wetlands. The entire property is located within the Beech Creek Water Supply Watershed District.
The site plan shows two access points along Lays Drive and will close off access to St. Germaine Road.
The Georgia Department of Transportation traffic counts reported the 2021 estimated annual average daily traffic (AADT) at 420 on Lays Drive, while East Broad Street had between 6,100-7,270 AADT in 2021.
