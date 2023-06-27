The City of Winder's public works and public safety departments are continuing their response this afternoon, focusing on cleanup and investigative efforts across various parts of the city that experienced overnight graffiti vandalism.
Public properties, including the train depot, various concrete structures along the Wilkins Greenway and street signs were targeted.
Public works crews began working Tuesday morning and will continue removing the spray paint by pressure washing the vandalized concrete areas. Teams will also be replacing any street signs that cannot be cleaned to ensure they remain clear and legible for motorists.
Winder Police are actively seeking any information that may lead to the identification of those responsible.
The Winder Police Department urges anyone with any information regarding this vandalism to reach out via email at Police.tips@cityofwinder.com or by phone at 770-867-2156.
