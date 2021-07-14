When the Winder City Council votes next week — presumably — on a budget for fiscal year 2022, the proposed budget will include a newly-created special-revenue fund set aside for all collections from a property assessment the city uses to generate funding for the Winder Public Library as well as maintenance and any needed repairs at the city-owned building and property on Bellview Street.
The change comes after two city council members have raised concerns — during recent council discussions about the proposed budget — that not all of the money generated by the assessment since its implementation in 2018 has gone directly toward library operations or maintenance. The money that hasn’t gone to the library apparently has been rolled over into the city’s General Fund reserves. And while that’s not considered illegal or necessarily inappropriate, council members Jimmy Terrell and Holly Sheats have said a special dedicated fund is needed for better transparency over how the assessment money is accounted for, and city administrator Mandi Cody and Mayor David Maynard say they agree.
“For years (the assessment money) should have been going to a special fund,” Terrell said during a July 6 council discussion that followed a public hearing on the budget. “I don’t who’s responsible for that. I take my responsibility for not seeing it or catching it. But I do want to make sure that, whatever we assess the citizens for, that money is completely dedicated for the library.”
“I think everybody at this table agrees with that,” Maynard replied, “and that will be the case going forward and going backward. We will make sure (the money that was moved over to reserves is slated for the library). It may not be in the form of a contribution. It maybe will go toward upkeep and maintenance. We will set up schedules for what that needs to look like every year — a management plan, you might say.”
In the city’s proposed FY22 budget, which the council is scheduled to vote on during its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday, July 20, at the Winder Community Center, the $32-per-parcel assessment is projected to bring in roughly $265,000 in revenue. The city plans to allocate $234,700 to the library for it to manage in its operating budget for salaries, programming, materials, etc. An additional $32,300 is slated to be set aside by the city to pay for maintenance and upkeep of and any needed repairs to the library building, Cody said.
That would mean an increase of $34,700 in city funding for library operations and a departure from the city’s practice, since the assessment was implemented, to cap funding contributions to the library at $200,000. In February 2020, the council voted to use any assessment revenues in excess of $200,000 for library building and property maintenance.
But in FY21, as of June 21, the city had brought in $250,749 from the assessment, sent $200,000 to the library for operations and spent $26,833 on the building and property — meaning that collections exceeded funding contributions and maintenance expenses by $23,916. There was also a discrepancy in those amounts of more than $15,000 in FY20, Sheats noted.
Cody, who came on board as city administrator in June 2020, said the roughly $39,000 that hasn’t been utilized for library purposes over the last two fiscal years appears to have been accounted for in the city’s General Fund reserves. Sheats suggested the council should have been approached about the apparent staff-level decision to place the money in the reserves. But, in a move that Cody said should assuage transparency concerns, the city will create the special-revenue fund and move any money that came from the assessment and wasn’t utilized for the library from the General Fund reserves into a fund balance within the new standalone fund.
BACKGROUND ON ASSESSMENT
The council approved enacting the library assessment in June 2018 in advance of approving the FY19 budget later that month. Top city officials and the majority of council members at the time pitched the assessment as a way to up the city’s annual funding contribution to the library — boosting it by $50,000 over FY18 — provide more transparency about library funding and free up money in the city’s General Fund for other purposes. The approved FY19 budget included a note that any assessment collections in excess of $200,000 would go toward paying back the city’s utility funds for previous transfers that were made to contribute money to the library through the General Fund. It’s unclear how much, if any, money was ever shifted back to the utility funds prior to the council decision in February 2020 to set aside excess revenues for building maintenance, but the city brought in $200,942 from the assessment in FY19 and appears to have contributed it all to the library.
While applauding the increase in funding back in 2018, library representatives and advocates worried that future councils could vote to lower the contribution amount and said they’d rather see set contribution levels in the General Fund.
Terrell, the lone council member to vote against the ordinance that established the library assessment, has maintained that the city should fund the library and building maintenance and upkeep through the General Fund, and Sheats has indicated she would prefer that route as well.
But Maynard, former city administrator Donald Toms and city attorney John Stell have maintained in previous discussions that the city is legally bound to fund library property maintenance only through assessment revenues through an agreement with the county. Maynard has referenced resolutions passed by the city council and county board of commissioners on the library funding, part of a broader former service-delivery strategy (SDS) agreement between the county and municipalities that expired in February 2019 and has not been renewed due to an ongoing legal dispute between the county and Winder over a couple of service areas.
County officials, though, have taken the stance that, with the lack of an SDS agreement in place, neither side is legally bound in the other 40 or so service areas and that the county and municipalities are operating on an honor system of sorts. And while city officials said the assessment funding method was implemented to address county objections to library operations being funded through city utility fund transfers to the General Fund, the county hasn’t taken a position on whether the city should fund the library through an assessment or its General Fund.
ABOUT THE SDS DISPUTE
The state’s SDS Act requires counties and their municipalities agree on which entities can provide services and where and that the agreement be updated at least every 10 years. But more than two years after the last SDS agreement in Barrow expired, the county and Winder remain apart on water service rates and territories and road maintenance.
On water service, the county has argued that the city has been arbitrarily and unfairly overcharging customers in the unincorporated areas of the county, in violation of the SDS Act, and has sought to service customers along the Highway 316 corridor, contending that the city’s rates along the Highway 316 corridor could discourage development there — a claim city officials have refuted.
On road maintenance, the cities argue that the county is required by law to fund county road maintenance solely out of taxes collected from residents in the unincorporated areas, while the county contends the road system is a countywide benefit and should be paid for out of taxes collected from all residents.
Court-ordered mediation in late 2019 between the county and city did not result in an agreement on the outstanding SDS issues, and the case has not been brought back to court due to delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Cody, though, said at a recent council meeting she expects the sides to go back before a judge and an eventual ruling to be made at some point later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.