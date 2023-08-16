Winder city council members voted Tuesday to postpone matters related to the construction of a senior living facility and adjacent subdivision at 416 and 436 Gainesville Hwy., in Winder. Concerns over wording of the city’s current ordinance and stormwater management prompted the decision.
DMK Development Group, a company that builds senior living facilities throughout the southern U.S., was on hand Tuesday to answer questions posed by Mayor David Maynard, council members and nearby property owners. The planned senior living facility will be like nothing Winder currently has within its city limits. Certain provisions need to be made by the city to accommodate a large development such as the one DMK proposes.
“Our ordinance, when it was first created, did not take into consideration a facility this type and size. I feel like we need to revise it to accommodate something like this,” said councilwoman Shannon Hammond. Revisions to the city’s current Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance would provide for a group living facility in which the owner does not reside full time. It must also allow for increased building height. The planned facility is a three-story, 116,0000 sq. ft. building. The facility will provide a “continuum of care,” with independent senior living spaces, assisted living, and memory care all under one roof.
According to Matt Benson, an attorney with Mahaffey, Pickens, Tucker, LLP, Winder’s Comprehensive Plan already acknowledges the need for such facilities, as the area senior population is quickly increasing. While no nurses or caregivers would be a full-time residents, the facility would be staffed 24 hours, with Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), a Registered Nurse (RN), managers, caregivers and staff.
Council members appear to be in full support of construction of this facility and the adjacent residential community Stonehaven, but nearby property owners are concerned about proper management of stormwater runoff. Farm owner Sara Canova addressed the mayor and council on Tuesday, stating that a state creek that runs through her land (located on Sims Road) is being affected by sediment buildup from the property upstream. That buildup causes occasional flooding of her land. While she supports construction of the senior facility, she expressed her concern that the runoff is already a problem, and the facility’s impervious surface haven’t yet been constructed.
Councilman Sonny Morris recommended postponement of the agenda items (rezoning, variances and conditional use), until the city can consider a revised Group Living Facility ordinance, and better understand the stormwater issues and how to manage them.
City council identifies TSPLOST transportation projects
If Barrow County residents OK a Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum this Fall, each municipality must identify specific transportation projects the one-cent sales tax is to fund. Winder council members proposed the following:
· Resurfacing and rehabilitating of city roads
· An ovalabout (similar to a roundabout) in the Midland area
· Realignment of the Sims Road/Midland Avenue/Miles Patrick Road/St. Anthony Drive intersection
· Sims Road realignment and culvert installation
· Road, street and bridge improvements
Should TSPLOST pass in Barrow County, the city of Winder will receive an estimated $18, 629,000 for transportation improvement projects.
