Winder city council members voted Tuesday to postpone matters related to the construction of a senior living facility and adjacent subdivision at 416 and 436 Gainesville Hwy., in Winder. Concerns over wording of the city’s current ordinance and stormwater management prompted the decision.

DMK Development Group, a company that builds senior living facilities throughout the southern U.S., was on hand Tuesday to answer questions posed by Mayor David Maynard, council members and nearby property owners. The planned senior living facility will be like nothing Winder currently has within its city limits. Certain provisions need to be made by the city to accommodate a large development such as the one DMK proposes.

