Beginning July 1, the City of Winder will transition to WastePro as its new garbage and bulk pick-up provider.
New services will include weekly garbage pick-up and two bulky items per household, along with leaf and limb pick-up and street sweeping.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 7:42 am
According to the city, this change will improve reliability, efficiency and enhance the city’s overall cleanliness and environmental stewardship.
Later this month, each customer will receive a new blue garbage cart to replace the existing green carts. A city news release said staff is working to ensure the transition will be as smooth as possible.
Also, effective July 1, recycling will no longer be offered as part of the city’s sanitation service package due to soaring costs amid a diminishing recycling market.
“A subscription-based recycling service added on to the garbage and bulky items pick-up would create an additional $25-$29 monthly fee that would be passed on to the customers,” said a city press release.
The city mailed surveys earlier this year asking customers to weigh in on the issue, to which a vast majority of respondents confirmed they would opt out if additional costs were associated with the recycling service.
Also new in Winder’s fiscal year 2024, the public works department will maintain weekly residential leaf and limb pick-up services, which will occur the same day as garbage pick-up.
The public works department will also clear any remnants of garbage or leaves and conduct street sweeping operations the day after garbage pick-up, which includes public rights-of-way, streetscapes and protecting drainage pipes from potentially harmful debris.
