The Winder Public Library is now available for Porch Pick-Up of materials that include books, audiobooks and DVDs.
The Book Return is also open for items to be returned. Items will be quarantined 72 hours before check-in, according to a news release. No fines will accrue.
Porch Pick-Up hours are Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pines library card holders must either call the library at 770-867-2762, log on to their Pines account at gapines.org or use the Pines (Georgia) app. Library staff will call when materials are ready for pick-up. Library patrons are advised prior to the library reopening to disregard text or email notification until a staff member calls.
For e-books, e-audio and e-magazines, go to prlib.org/winder for access to RBDigital. Patrons can also apply for a free library card.
Go to prlib.org, Facebook and Instagram for more updates and to learn about summer reading programs. The 2020 theme is “Imagine Your Story,” which runs through July 24.
Free internet access remains available in the library parking lot.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. and can be reached at 770-867-2762, winder.prlib.org or Facebook.
