Winder Public Library and GLS (Georgia Library Service) Programs On the Go will host BINGO for the blind and print disabled adult community on Sept. 23 beginning at 2 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Friends of GLS (Georgia Library Services) will help support the event and assist in hosting. There will be volunteers on hand to offer assistance to participants.
BINGO cards in Braille and large print will be available. Light snacks and drinks will be provided and there will be opportunities to win prizes, such as gift cards from Walmart, Target, Publix and Chick-fil-a.
