At the Winder City Council’s June 6 meeting, the city’s fiscal year 2022 (FY22) budget presentation was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) with a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
“The purpose of the awards program is to encourage and assist governments to prepare comprehensive and understandable budget documents that we believe will both improve transparency and trust in government,” said Chris Morrill, GFOA executive director.
The pre-recorded video message was presented to council and attendees at the beginning of the meeting by Rachel Bembry, CPA, who serves as the city’s chief financial officer.
Bembry said, “Preparing these presentations is a collaborative effort between the city’s leadership and the elected officials. For FY22, the city gained momentum and worked to meet the goals set forth in the budget document. This award is a testament to leadership and stewardship of city officials and staff.”
The rubric of criteria for the award is both intricate and robust with 25 mandatory items.
“I am so proud of Rachel and the finance department for presenting the city budget in an award winning manner. In fact, I am proud of all our team members for contributing to this effort,” said Mayor David Maynard.
Governments must provide a coherent statement of organization-wide, strategic goals and strategies, a budget message and articulate an overview of significant budgetary items and trends.
Other mandatory requirements to be eligible for the designation include showing an organization chart for the city staff and detailed descriptions of all funds that are subject to appropriation.
“You met demanding program criteria. Such a record reflects professionalism, commitment and dedication of the organization’s leaders in finance,” said Morrill.
To read the full Distinguished Budget Presentation Award Program criteria see the Government Finance Officers Association website: www.gfoa.org/budget-award.
