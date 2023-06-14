At the Winder City Council’s June 6 meeting, the city’s fiscal year 2022 (FY22) budget presentation was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) with a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

“The purpose of the awards program is to encourage and assist governments to prepare comprehensive and understandable budget documents that we believe will both improve transparency and trust in government,” said Chris Morrill, GFOA executive director.

