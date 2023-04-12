Winder recognizes Georgia Cities Week April 23-29

The City of Winder will join Georgia Municipal Association in celebrating Georgia Cities Week April 23-29 with the following events:
April 24 - The City of Winder utilities department will host the Barrow County School System at its drinking water facilities for an interactive tour. Students will see where their drinking water comes from and the entire process involved in getting it from source to sink.
April 25 - When Native Americans inhabited Winder, the city was called "Snodon Village." Check out more fun facts and trivia about Winder by visiting its Facebook and Instagram pages.
April 26 - Administrative Professional Day — The City of Winder will honor city staff by hosting a small reception for administrative professionals.
April 27 - Visit Jug Tavern Park, where live music and cornhole games will be ongoing throughout the evening. Attend the Winder City Council work session at 6 p.m. to see students who participated in the Light the Way Coloring Contest receive recognition and take photos with council members.
April 28 - Take part in Winder Wander, a daytime scavenger hunt that will reward participants with local artwork. Begin looking for clues on the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages on the morning of the event.
