Winder recognizes Georgia Cities Week April 23-29

Winder recognizes Georgia Cities Week April 23-29

The City of Winder will join Georgia Municipal Association in celebrating Georgia Cities Week April 23-29 with the following events:

April 24 - The City of Winder utilities department will host the Barrow County School System at its drinking water facilities for an interactive tour. Students will see where their drinking water comes from and the entire process involved in getting it from source to sink.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.