Winder Mayor David Maynard recently sent a letter to the chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, Pat Graham, in response to the county’s recent actions in expanding its water system. In the letter, Maynard requests that Graham enable county staff to begin negotiations with the City of Winder to develop a formalized wholesale water agreement to bring before the Board of Commissioners for its consideration.

“The City of Winder shares your concern on protecting the investment the citizens of our communities have made in developing critically important infrastructure, whether developed by the cities or the county, to ensure citizens of Barrow County and our communities and the utilities remain solvent in the future,” said Maynard. “We believe that we have found some opportunities for betterment of both the county and the city, and more importantly for all of our citizens.”

