Winder Mayor David Maynard recently sent a letter to the chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, Pat Graham, in response to the county’s recent actions in expanding its water system. In the letter, Maynard requests that Graham enable county staff to begin negotiations with the City of Winder to develop a formalized wholesale water agreement to bring before the Board of Commissioners for its consideration.
“The City of Winder shares your concern on protecting the investment the citizens of our communities have made in developing critically important infrastructure, whether developed by the cities or the county, to ensure citizens of Barrow County and our communities and the utilities remain solvent in the future,” said Maynard. “We believe that we have found some opportunities for betterment of both the county and the city, and more importantly for all of our citizens.”
Maynard said the city has expressed interest to the county’s staff in developing a “revised wholesale water agreement with the county that would “guarantee large volume sales and a long-term revenue stream for Barrow County that solidifies the investment of all of Barrow County citizens.”
“Unfortunately, the City of Winder has not been presented with the same opportunity that other communities in Barrow County have been offered,” said Maynard.
“Knowing your concerns regarding the future viability and the need for large-volume sales, we were surprised to learn recently that Barrow County was considering removing one of our large-volume connections in, what is to us, a vitally important connection point for both Winder and Barrow county in Carl. It is our understanding that this is being done to develop the ability to sell water to the Town of Braselton.”
“This connection point is an existing investment by the citizens and could be optimized to sell more water with the support of revitalized wholesale water agreement versus asking the citizens to invest in additional infrastructure to achieve the same result that is available in the current form,” said Maynard.
By disconnecting this connection point in Carl, Winder would need to build and operate its own booster pump station to provide adequate water pressure for its customers. A booster pump station could cost upwards of $500,000.
According ot Maynard, “Serving customers should not be viewed as an ‘either/or.’”
Instead, the county should be looking at “what alternatives can be developed to serve existing and new opportunities,” said Maynard.
“As noted by the 13 different interconnections where we continuously work together to support each other’s water systems, to further that partnership, we are formally requesting that you enable staff to begin negotiations with the City of Winder to bring you a new wholesale agreement,” said Maynard, adding that it would be a win for Barrow County, the City of Winder and the citizens of Barrow County.
BARROW’S WATER SYSTEM
In the mid 90’s, Barrow County entered into a partnership with Jackson, Clarke and Oconee counties to build the Bear Creek Reservoir. State legislation was approved that created the Upper Oconee Water Basin Authority (UOBWA), which eventually built the 505-acre reservoir.
During the mid to late 90’s, a network of water lines and storage infrastructure were built across the county from Statham to Carl in order for Barrow to provide water throughout the county. The county built a 5-million-gallon storage tank in Carl in order to distribute water to the western part of the county.
Construction of the reservoir began in the late 90’s and water began flowing in 2001. When the reservoir and water treatment plant were built, both were designed to be expanded in the future.
Around 2002, Barrow County entered into wholesale water sales agreements with Auburn, Braselton and Winder. The county wholesales water at a reduced rate, which covers operating costs only, whereas retail water sales generate the profits necessary to cover expenses, maintain and expand infrastructure and pay for debts and loans.
Those initial water sales agreements lapsed out and subsequent agreements were entered into, requiring the cities purchase a minimum amount of water per day, also known as “take or pay” contracts. These contracts establish a minimum volume billed daily with a pricing structure that gets more favorable the more water the municipalities purchase.
Around 2013, Winder opted to renew its wholesale water purchase contract and began purchasing water on an as-need basis.
Without a contract in place, the county pricing policy sets the sales price to municipalities at its industrial rate, which is set annually in the county’s budget.
The City of Auburn, for example, has a wholesale purchase contract in place with a take or pay minimum of 500,000 gallons per day. The Town of Braselton had a 200,000 gallons per day contract up until 2018, when Jackson County offered to sell them water at a much lower price.
CARL CONNECTION
The county’s retail water sales in the northwest service area are increasing due to residential and commercial growth in that water service area of the county. The Town of Braselton has recently requested a new purchase contract with the county. Braselton has a potential of being a 1 MGD to 1.5 MGD customer for Barrow County in the future, according to Graham. The City of Hoschton has also expressed interest in purchasing water from Barrow County because they are also experiencing very high growth, said Graham.
Due to the potential offered by Braselton and Hoschton, the county is making operational changes to it connections point with Auburn and Winder so it can deliver water to the northwest service area. “The growth and wholesale and retail demands in that area necessitate these changes,” said Graham.
“We will be doing other infrastructure projects in the northwest service area because the projection is to have sales up to two to three MGD,” said Graham.
The county will need to disconnect the Carl connection with Winder so it can use its lines and booster pump station to move water to the northwest service area.
Winder has low pressure issues in the Carl area and for the past decade or so, the city has relied on the county’s booster pump to get adequate water pressure in its system. The county has allowed the city to use its water system’s pressure at no charge.
“Now, we have an operational necessity to use our booster pump station to provide service to other retail customers,” said Graham.
According to Graham, Winder’s offer doesn’t appear to be a win-win proposal. “Unfortunately, that offer would mean we wouldn’t be able to use our booster pump to serve customers on our northwest service area, where our system sales growth is estimated at 2-3 MGD.”
