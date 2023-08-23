Winder resident Carter Gilbert is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had a friend who was a Peace Corps volunteer; she introduced me to the Peace Corps. It just really hit home for me, knowing I could have a job that was making a difference and allowing me to meet all kinds of people and experience new things,” said Gilbert. “I hope to get a grasp on how to work in foreign countries with different cultures and people, as well as experiencing the world for a longer period of time outside of my hometown.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.