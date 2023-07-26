The City of Winder’s public works crews have been hard at work cleaning up the city following a weekend of severe storms that swept through the region. For three days, crews devoted approximately 40 man-hours to clearing city roadways, including North Avenue, Walker Street and Athens Street, by removing fallen trees and large debris. Notably, six truckloads of debris from Walker Street and North Avenue have been successfully removed, allowing all city roadways to be used as normal. During the cleanup operations, the city’s public works crews collaborated closely with local power companies and public safety agencies to ensure the safety of both the crew members and residents.
