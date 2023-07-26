The City of Winder’s public works crews have been hard at work cleaning up the city following a weekend of severe storms that swept through the region. For three days, crews devoted approximately 40 man-hours to clearing city roadways, including North Avenue, Walker Street and Athens Street, by removing fallen trees and large debris. Notably, six truckloads of debris from Walker Street and North Avenue have been successfully removed, allowing all city roadways to be used as normal. During the cleanup operations, the city’s public works crews collaborated closely with local power companies and public safety agencies to ensure the safety of both the crew members and residents.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.