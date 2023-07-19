The City of Winder’s TGIFF series is hosting a county-wide pep rally as students return back to school for the 2023-24 school year. Expected to be Barrow’s largest pep-rally, all students across the county are invited to come out and show their school pride while enjoying carnival games, food trucks, team performances and a chance to dunk teachers. The event will be held at Jug Tavern Park, located at 139 E Athens St. in downtown Winder on Aug. 4 from 6-9 p.m.

