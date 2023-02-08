Sycamore Reserve

Conceptual rendering of Sycamore Reserve

 Credit: H.R. Horton

A request to annex and rezone roughly 147 acres from Barrow County’s medium-density residential (R-2) to the City of Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD),located at 982 City Pond Road, was tabled Tuesday night by the Winder City Council at the request of the applicant following considerable pushback from the public and council during its work session Thursday, Feb. 2.

The applicant, H.R. Horton, is proposing a 344-lot development, known as Sycamore Reserve, consisting of single family detached housing types, ranging from three to five bedrooms on property owned by Robinson John W III Trust and Margaret Robinson Martin Trust.

