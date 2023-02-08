A request to annex and rezone roughly 147 acres from Barrow County’s medium-density residential (R-2) to the City of Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD),located at 982 City Pond Road, was tabled Tuesday night by the Winder City Council at the request of the applicant following considerable pushback from the public and council during its work session Thursday, Feb. 2.
The applicant, H.R. Horton, is proposing a 344-lot development, known as Sycamore Reserve, consisting of single family detached housing types, ranging from three to five bedrooms on property owned by Robinson John W III Trust and Margaret Robinson Martin Trust.
Out of the 344 lots, 166 lots are proposed to have a minimum lot width of 60 feet, a minimum lot area of 7,500 square feet (sq. ft.), 332 resident parking spaces and 90 additional parking spaced for amenity spaces.
The other 178 lots are proposed to have a minimum lot width of 50 feet, a minimum lot area of 6,250 sq. ft., 356 resident parking spaces and 62 guest spaces.
The proposed gross density is 2.34 units per acre.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) originally received the proposal from D.R. Horton to rezone the property from the county's agricultural district to its medium-density residential (R-2) zoning district as an open space subdivision, which initiated an influx of public interest and opposition.
After extensive communications with surrounding property owners, the BOC developed a list of conditions to protect public interests and ensure the development proceeded responsibly with respect to its impacts on infrastructure.
However, in order to comply with the City of Winder's water ordinance that requires any property situated along the contiguous municipal boundary to annex into the city in order to receive its water service, the applicant withdrew its application with the county and is now seeking annexation.
According to Barrow County planning director Rebecca Whiddon, the property owners sought to comply with the city's ordinance, "despite otherwise preferring to remain in unincorporated Barrow County."
"The initial annexation application to the city made clear that annexation would result in the creation of an unlawful unincorporated island. Despite this, and contrary to the preference of the property owner, the city has forced the property owner to renew its application for annexation by reserving a 10-foot strip to maintain contiguity with the county," said Whiddon in a letter addressed to Winder Mayor David Maynard.
"This unreasonable requirement is not only a violation of property owner rights, but is also questionable as a financially sound policy in the best interest of the city."
Whiddon is referring to the higher rate the city charges unincorporated residents for water compared it charges properties within the city limits. Since service costs typically exceed the property taxes paid, Whiddon said, "It would appear this policy will result in a loss of revenue to the city."
"Accordingly, the county urges the city to reconsider this policy and repeal the ordinances requiring annexation as a prerequisite for city services."
The BOC considered the annexation request from the City of Winder Nov. 8 and voted not to invoke the statutory land use dispute resolution process, however the county requested the conditions it imposed on the property be incorporated into any approved zoning established by the city. Specifically, the condition of imposing a traffic study.
Another item on the county's list of conditions is that a maximum of 20% of the homes have a minimum of 1,800 sq. ft. of heated gross floor area, 20% with a minimum of 2,000 sq. ft. heated gross floor area and the remaining 60% with a minimum of 2,400 sq. ft. of heated gross floor area.
On the contrary, in the proposal to the City of Winder, the applicant is requesting relief from the city's 1,800 sq.ft. minimum heated gross floor area requirement in a medium-density residential zone (R-1), and is instead proposing a minimum of 1,343 sq. ft. of heated gross floor area.
The applicant is also requesting relief from city's 15,000 sq. ft. minimum lot area requirement of an R-1 zone, proposing a minimum of 6,250 sq. ft., as well relief from the 100-foot minimum lot width requirement, proposing a minimum of 50 feet.
The R-1 zone also requires greater side street and rear yard setback minimums and less maximum building height than what is being proposed.
The planning staff report recommends approval of the proposal, finding that the intent of the character area is consistent with surrounding suburban densities and that the development wouldn’t cause a burdensome use of existing streets, transportation facilities, utilities and schools.
However, several council members disagree.
“It will affect County Line Elementary School, a middle school and an already crowded high school. It will affect several intersections where Rockwell Church Road intersects with City Pond Road and Hwy. 211 N. It will affect Hal Jackson Road and its intersections with Candler Street and Hwy. 211 N, intersection of Rockwell Church Road and Chicken Lyle Road, Chicken Lyle Road and County Line Road and County Line Road at Hwy 53 N. Several of these are extremely busy intersections and several have line of sight issues,” said Councilman Jimmy Terrell.
Terrell is urging the council require the developer to obtain a current traffic impact study from an engineer approved by the city and that the developer comply with all recommendations, standards and requirements established by Barrow County or the Georgia Department of Transportation as a result of the traffic study.
More pushback came from Councilman Travis Singley, who voiced concerns over the proposed density and the square footage of the homes.
"The square footage of these homes is almost half of those across the street," said Singley. That's a "big, tremendous" difference, he said.
Public opposition during the public hearing on the proposal came from two neighboring residents, who shared Terrell and Singley's concerns.
Regarding the proposed density, resident David Maddox told council he would like to see larger fewer lots and that what's being proposed is "totally out of character for that area."
"The only thing close to this kind of density is on Hwy. 211, and that's a world's difference from City Pond Road," said Maddox.
Local resident Jill Lowry also spoke in opposition to the request, citing concerns with traffic, particularly taking a right on City Pond Rd. from Rockwell Church Rd. Lowry also raised concerns over water pressure, which she said is already low, and is worried the development would cause it to further decline.
The property contains wetlands including a lake, freshwater pond, riverine and freshwater forested/shrub wetland. The property is also within the Cedar Creek-Mulberry River Water Supply Watershed District. Due to the presence of wetland on the property, Councilwoman Stephanie Brit raised the question of usability of the open space designated by the applicant, which is required for all PUDs in the city.
"What could you have built on the green space?," asked Brit. The applicant admitted much of the designated open space is wetland, and therefore unusable.
The council will revisit a revised request Thursday, March 2 and will make a final decision during its next voting session Tuesday, March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.