A 15-year-old Winder girl remained hospitalized in Atlanta and had two more surgeries scheduled for this week more than a month after being viciously attacked by two dogs while walking in her neighborhood.
Sandra Stinchcomb, the grandmother and legal guardian of Joslyn Stinchcomb, wrote Monday on Facebook that the family would determine “how close we are to starting the painful process of skin grafts to her head.” And a surgery scheduled for Friday will “tell us more about if or when she will be able to eat, talk or, prayerfully, breathe” without having to use a tracheostomy for the rest of her life.
“Please pray for healing way above what we or the doctors could even imagine,” Sandra Stinchcomb wrote. “We serve the great physician so we are praying and hoping for complete healing.”
Joslyn, who was about to begin her freshman year at Winder-Barrow High School, was walking in her neighborhood off Bowman Mill Road on the afternoon of July 31 when two pit bulls from a neighboring house jumped her, tore off her scalp and left ear and severely damaged her trachea.
The dogs, which had gotten out through an open door, were later euthanized, and their owner was charged with reckless conduct and other Barrow County animal-control ordinance violations.
Joslyn was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery and has been at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston since early August. Sandra, who has been by her side has delivered daily updates on Joslyn’s condition on the Facebook page “Prayers and updates for Joslyn,” which more than 19,000 people were following as of Monday.
Sandra wrote Monday about a family Labor Day trip to Disney World that Joslyn’s uncle had been planning at the time of the attack.
“Joslyn was so excited. Little did we know while planning this fun filled trip, that a storm was coming that would forever change all our lives,” Sandra wrote. “Just how much her life will change and what her future rehab will look like will most likely be revealed in the two surgeries planned for this week.”
In addition to updates on Joslyn’s day-to-day struggles, the page also includes happier and warmer memories of her childhood.
Community members and even celebrities have also voiced their support. The WBHS marching band, of which Joslyn was going to be a member, has dedicated the 2020 season to her. And country music singer and actress Dolly Parton was made aware of Joslyn’s story and sent her an autographed photo.
The family has been receiving donations to help pay for Joslyn’s medical bills at https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8rm0RZItmD. Family members have cautioned the public that there have been some fraudulent online fundraising accounts popping up since the attack.
“Thank you all who pray faithfully for her. Please keep it up,” Sandra wrote Sunday. “She has a long hard road ahead of her still.”
