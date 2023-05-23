On Friday, May 26, the City of Winder will remember those who served at a Memorial Day event at the Winder Cultural Arts Center, located at 105 E Athens St.
The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. and include a keynote speaker and the city’s police and fire honor guard.
