The City of Winder will host Goat Yoga at Pine Shore Park on March 11. The event will be a time for relaxing, stretching and cuddling with the animals.
The 30-minute beginner yoga class will be led by yoga instructor Blake McCarrin of Exhale Yoga Parties. Yoga will begin at 10 a.m. at 452 N 5th Avenue in Winder. The cost to participate is $10 per person.
(0) comments
