A Putting for Partnerships golf tournament, presented by Akins Ford, will be held March 2 at The Chimney's Golf Course in Winder.
Tournament proceeds support 2023 City of Winder Festival Season.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the range opens at 8 a.m. A shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. An awards luncheon at the golf pavilion at 1:30 p.m. will conclude the day. Guests may join separately for the awards luncheon at 2 p.m.
The tournament format is four-person scramble using the Peoria handicap system. Prizes for first gross, second gross, first net and second net will be awarded.
Individual contests for Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive will also be called.
The registration fee is $450 per one team of four golfers, which includes 18 holes of golf, driving range warm-up, breakfast and lunch, a souvenir gift and prizes.
The Putting for Partnerships tournament marks the third golf event hosted recently at The Chimneys Golf Course. “Our tournaments continue to sell out and we’re excited to host the city’s inaugural events fundraiser,” said Chimneys general manager, Elizabeth Clarkson.
Many of the sponsorship opportunities available include season-long benefits and exposure at City of Winder events throughout the year.
Additional details and registration for all options can be found at www.golfgenius.com/g
