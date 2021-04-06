The City of Winder will host a community meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, April 14, to discuss the city’s downtown master plan that is under development.
During the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., officials will provide information about the master plan project, aimed at addressing growth in the city and identifying revitalization and sustainable development opportunities in the downtown area.
Members of the public attending will also be allowed to provide input, according to officials.
The link to join the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87050428888.
