The The Winder Wander Art Scavenger Hunt in downtown Winder is coming up Friday, April 28, marking the final event planned by the city for Art Month.
On Friday, follow Facebook and Instagram for clues at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The city encourages all participants to snap a selfie and share discoveries with the hashtags #WinderEvents and #WinderWander.
