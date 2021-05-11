A Winder woman died Monday, May 10, at an area hospital after suffering serious injuries in a three-vehicle wreck April 26 in Athens.
According to a news release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, a post-crash investigation revealed that Martha Wood, 72, was driving on Atlanta Highway near Fowler Mill Road when her Ford Edge left its lane of travel, side-swiped a Honda Civic and then collided head-on with a GMC Acadia.
The driver of the Acadia was sent to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the occupants of the Civic were not injured, according to police.
It was the 10th fatal crash of 2021 in Athens-Clarke County, according to police.
