The City of Winder presents its first annual Art Month in April, which will consist of multiple events throughout the month, including a scavenger hunt and an art auction.

 Credit: City of Winder

The City of Winder presents Art Month in April with multiple events celebrating the various mediums of art. Winder's Art Month was made possible by presenting sponsor Akins Ford, platinum sponsor Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow and is also supported by Framemakers.

April 7: TGIFF Presents: Art in the Park

