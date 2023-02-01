Several capital projects are underway in the City of Winder to improve its water treatment, wastewater plant operations, stormwater, public works, water distribution and gas. The following is an overview of the capital projects in the works in the City of Winder and the costs associated with each:
WATER TREATMENT
The multi-year Winder-Auburn Reservoir project remains underway as the development of a 1.1-billion-gallon raw water storage pond broke ground late last year. The project also features the development of two intake sites on Mulberry River and Little Mulberry River and 13.5 miles of water mains and land/easement acquisitions to increase current daily withdrawal from 5.1 million gallons to 8.1 million gallons.
To accommodate the capacity in raw water supply the Auburn-Winder Reservoir Project will develop, a water treatment plant upgrade is underway, which will increase plant flow and take plant capacity from 6.2 million gallons per day (MGD) to over 9 MGD. The additional 3 MGD is projected to accommodate growth within Winder's water system until 2035.
Engineering for the upgrade is near completion and construction will follow.
WASTEWATER PLANT OPERATIONS
The Cedar Creek Chemical Feed multi-year project is under construction and was included in the city's fiscal year 2023 budget at a total cost of $685,000, which will come out of the city's water fund. With construction at 15% complete, the city has spent $76,600 on the project to date.
Also budgeted in FY2023 water fund, the city is finishing installing VLR lining on the final basin to finish the project. The total cost is $150,198.
Finally, upgrades to the Marburg plant are in the planning stages planned and are currently in the engineering phase. The multi-year project will be funded with GEFA loan, with the total cost being spread out in FY2023, 2024 and 2025 budget. The FY2023 budget set aside $100,000 for the project, $2 million in 2024 and $1 million in 2025.
WATER DISTRIBUTION AND GAS
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is completing an intersection upgrade at Hwy. 211 and Hwy. 11, which will conflict with the existing location of Winder's gas and water infrastructure and will therefore need to be relocated. Engineering for the project is complete, but construction is pending.
The budgeted amount for the relocating the water infrastructure is $225,000, which will be funded with the city’s water fund. The total spent to date for the water portion of the project is $40,978.
The budgeted amount of relocating the gas infrastructure is $125,000, which will be funded with the gas fund. The total spent to date for the gas portion of the project is $40,227.
The city is also upgrading its water system on Hwy. 53 and the east side of the city, which will provide an increase in volume and fireflow to new development planned in the area. The cost of this project will total $2,850,000, which will mostly be funded in the fiscal year 2024 budget using direct allocation funding and the water fund. In FY2023, the city will spend $35,000 from direct allocation funding and $50,000 from the water fund. In FY2024, the city will spend $1,565,000 from direct allocation funding and $1.2 million from the water fund for this project. To date, the city has spent $146,204 on this project.
Other multi-year projects underway include the Linwood Mimosa Rehab project and the Exchange Blvd. extension. The Linwood Mimosa Rehab project will be funded using SPLOST-2012. The total project cost is $1,645,000, most of which will be budgeted in FY2024. To date, the city has spent $45,416 on this project. The Exchange Blvd. extension will include gas and water infrastructure and is a mandated project that will cost a total of $85,000, with $30,000 budgeted for water and $55,000 budgeted for gas.
In 2023, $15,000 will be used from the water fund and $15,000 from the gas fund. In 2024, $another $15,000 will be spent on the water portion of the project and $40,000 will be spent on the gas portion.
A mandatory water relocation project at Hwy. 53 is also underway, but still in the planning phase. The budgeted amount for this project is $1,250,000 from the water fund, with $50,000 budgeted in FY2023 and $1.2 million anticipated to be budgeted in FY2024. To date, the city has spent $15,000 on this project.
STORMWATER
Engineering for the multi-year Center Street rehabilitation project for the infrastructure in basin 1,2 and 3 in the city's Stormwater Master Plan is at 99 percent completion with construction to follow. These basins are located on the west side of Broad St. and will include crossing under S Broad, May Street, N Center St. and Athens St. The budgeted amount for the entire project is $6 million, which will be funded using ARPA funds over the next four fiscal years.
Construction continues for the Kimball Street stormwater project, which is nearly halfway to completion. The total cost of the project is $2.7 million and will be funded with stormwater funds in fiscal year 2023 ($1.2 million) and 2024 ($1.5 million).
Engineering is underway for a detention pond on E Athens Street, which will total $2,250,000 and will mostly be funded using GEFA loan ($2,150,000) as well as SPLOST-2022 funds ($100,000).
Stormwater repairs at E Stephens Street is also in the engineering phase and will total $2,398,000, which the Community Development Block Grant will cover $1 million, the water fund will cover $798,000 and the sewer fund will cover the remaining $600,000.
GAS
The Barrow/Oconee/Walton expansion project will accommodate system growth in portions of Winder’s certificated territory that do not currently have gas infrastructure available to serve customers. The projects completed are strategically planned based on development or potential development and customer interest within Winder’s territory. The budgeted amount for the project is $2,250,000 and the total the city has spent to date is $963,992. The city plans to budget $450,000 for this project each fiscal year through 2027.
The city is also making high pressure gas main improvements at its regulator station on W Star St in Bethlehem to S.R. 8 and Matthews School Road. The budgeted amount for this project is $3,880,000, which will be funded using the gas fund over the next two fiscal years.
There are tie-ins on the Dee Kennedy Road feed that need to be connected – one on Dee Kennedy Road and one on Countyline Auburn Road. The northwest portion of the city’s system has experienced high growth and the demand for gas service has increased. The additional demand has become problematic on peak demand days when drawing down system pressures, so the city will remove the single feed lines to allow additional gas flow and system redundancy. The amount budgeted for this expansion is $170,000, which will be funded with the gas fund over the next two fiscal years.
To provide service and capacity to the new Georgia Club development and open up new service potential on Robertson Bridge Road, a 13,000 LF extension and regulator station will be required. The budgeted amount for the project is $550,000 and will be funded using gas funds in the city’s 2023 fiscal year.
PUBLIC WORKS
The city will be developing a new pumping station, which will total $324,000 and will be funded using SPLOST-2022 funds.
An enhanced pothole program is being planned following the city’s purchase of a pothole patching truck approved by the city ouncil in October of 2022. The city is currently seeking candidates to fill the open positions for a crew to operate the patching truck.
To enhance the appearance of the city that is consistent with the architectural theme already established by the light and streetscape project, the city will be installing decorative street signs.
