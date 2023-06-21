As Winder prepares to transition to a new sanitation service provider on July 1, finalizing new customer rates has become an increasingly vacillating topic among Winder city officials. Despite the matter appearing on the city council’s voting agenda since March, monthly customer rates with WastePro haven’t been finalized.

Over the last ten years, garbage, recycling and bulk pick-up services have been provided to Winder's customers through a contract with Waste Management.

