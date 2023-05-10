Winder's water quality awarded

The City of Winder contracts with ESG Operations, Inc. for the operation, maintenance, and management of its Water Treatment Facilities. The Highway 53 Water Treatment Plant is operated 24 hours per day for 365 days per year. ESG employs a staff of five class I operators, one class III operator and an additional state-certified lab analyst. Pictured (from left): Russell Revis, Randy Hutchins, Tabatha Knight, Richard Roberts, Roger Wilhelm, Neil Counts, Joseph Spann, Christopher Barnett.

 Credit: City of Winder

The City of Winder’s water has been named the district champion in the 2023 Best of the Best Taste Test performed by the Georgia section of the American Water Works Association.  

Assistant city administrator Roger Wilhelm presented the award-winning news to mayor and council during the May 2 council meeting.  

