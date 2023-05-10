The City of Winder’s water has been named the district champion in the 2023 Best of the Best Taste Test performed by the Georgia section of the American Water Works Association.
Assistant city administrator Roger Wilhelm presented the award-winning news to mayor and council during the May 2 council meeting.
According to Wilhelm, providing the best-tasting tap water to residents demonstrates the hard work from the operators and the strategic investments in the city's infrastructure.
“You have the experts who are doing an outstanding job working out in the field with our pipelines and in the plants themselves, so we have the team to do it, and we have the water plant that the council has been so diligent in providing support for investments within the plant to maintain a great facility, and the result of that is what we deliver to the citizens every day,” said Wilhelm.
The statewide tap water taste test competition, which is put on annually by the Georgia Section of the American Water Works Association (GAWWA), took place last week at the Spring Conference of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP) in Columbus.
Winder's water was named the best tasting drinking water out of 20 counties that make up the Northeast Georgia district and is the statewide runner-up by one point.
Winder previously won the statewide taste test in 2014.
ABOUT THE WINDER WATER SYSTEM
Water sources for the City of Winder include the Mulberry River and Fort Yargo Lake. The City has developed a Water Protection Plan to protect these water
sources. The city stores water from the Mulberry River at the Laurel Lane Reservoir and at the Water Plant Reservoir. During drought periods, the city supplements its water production by purchasing water from Barrow County. The water source for Barrow County is the Bear Creek Water Plant, which treats water from the Bear Creek Reservoir and the Middle Oconee River.
The Winder's water system consists of 422 miles of water mains, two pump stations, six elevated storage tanks and two ground level storage tanks, which store 8.25 million gallons of water and serves 51,000 people.
OTHER ACCOLADES
Also during the Winder City Council meeting May 2, the following awards were announced:
• The Golden Backhoe Region 1 Award and the Lester Feathers Small Division Damage Prevention Award was presented to the Water Distribution Crew from the Georgia Utilities Coordinating Council (GUCC) in 2022 for its dedication to safe digging practices and damage prevention. The winning crew consists of William Redd, Richard Roberts, Russell Revis, Randy Hutchins and Danny Quintero.
• The 2023 Certificate of Achievement recognizing the high achievement for water treatment plant operations. A score of 95% or better is required during the plant inspection to receive this honor.
• The City of Winder's Highway 53 Water Treatment Plant was awarded the Georgia Association of Water Professionals 2022 Platinum Award for 100% compliance. The Platinum Award is for communities that have received a Gold Award for annual compliance for over five consecutive years.
• Christopher Barnett was named the 2022 Top Operator of the Year, recognized for his outstanding and innovative performance in the field of water plant operations in the Georgia Association Water Professionals District 2.
