National nonprofit WoodmenLife raised over $1.4 million last month for the Feeding America organization with the help of a $500 donation from the local Winder Chapter 1395.
The fundraising drive took place April 3-24.
“During these difficult times, families across the U.S. are struggling with food insecurity more than ever,” organizers said in a news release. “With their National Community Focus on fighting hunger, WoodmenLife was compelled to help. The organization wants to ensure that families get the food they need during this crisis, by supporting the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund.”
Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in the United States. It works with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, providing meals to more than 40 million people each year, according to the release.
School closures, job disruption and the coronavirus’ impact on older adults and low-income families are contributing to a high demand on food banks, leaders said.
“Many people living paycheck-to-paycheck find themselves without adequate funds to purchase food due to the loss of a job or increased medical expenses related to illness,” leaders said. “The Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund is dedicated to helping food banks provide for these people during the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.