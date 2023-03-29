Healthy Kids Day is Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Brad Akins YMCA
This event is free and open to the public. Join at the YMCA soccer fields for a morning of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. At Healthy Kids Day, the Y encourages everyone to come out to experience an morning full of activities like obstacle courses, fitness demos, healthy snacks and more. Community vendors will include the Winder Fire Department, EMT services and more. The event is sponsored by Bethlehem Church
