Healthy Kids Day at YMCA- graphic

Healthy Kids Day is Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Brad Akins YMCA

This event is free and open to the public. Join at the YMCA soccer fields for a morning of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. At Healthy Kids Day, the Y encourages everyone to come out to experience an morning full of activities like obstacle courses, fitness demos, healthy snacks and more. Community vendors will include the Winder Fire Department, EMT services and more. The event is  sponsored by Bethlehem Church

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.