Students from Apalachee High School, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA), Bethlehem Christian Academy and Winder-Barrow High School devoted nine days this school year to leadership development and awareness of community issues.
Through the Youth Leadership Barrow program, students interacted with local decision makers to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to become confident, active leaders in their community and schools. The participants completed community service projects, toured local government and industry organizations, and were mentored by local business and non-profit leaders.
This year's tours and guest speakers included Wimberly Roots, Barrow County Courthouse and Jail, City of Winder Fire Department, Solvay, Fort Yargo, Georgia State Capitol, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Holiday Connection, Ministry Village, Wimberly Center non-profits, and Extra Special People (ESP).
The Youth Leadership Barrow (YLB) program provides leadership development and community awareness training for sophomores and juniors in Barrow County high schools.
YLB uses the University of Georgia Fanning Institute’s leadership development curriculum. Each month, students explore a different aspect of leadership. Students also focus on a specific “soft skill” each month, like shaking hands, writing thank you notes, and making eye contact.
To apply for participation in YLB, students must:
• Demonstrate leadership potential (in school and/or the community).
• Be in good academic standing with clear attendance and behavior records.
• Be willing to participate in all scheduled sessions.
Youth Leadership Barrow runs from August through April. Sessions are held once a month (except December) during the school day.
Winder-Barrow High School
