Students from Apalachee High School, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA), Bethlehem Christian Academy and Winder-Barrow High School devoted nine days this school year to leadership development and awareness of community issues.

Through the Youth Leadership Barrow program, students interacted with local decision makers to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to become confident, active leaders in their community and schools. The participants completed community service projects, toured local government and industry organizations, and were mentored by local business and non-profit leaders.

