Barrow County will soon have even greater access to health care close to home at Northeast Georgia Health System’s (NGHS) newest Medical Plaza, located in Bethlehem. Community and health system leaders gathered Dec. 1, to celebrate the beginning of the construction project and bless the ground.
“We really care about the community in the Barrow County area, which I think is evidenced by our investment in the hospital here, and now by a new medical plaza in Bethlehem,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “Bringing expanded access to this area and being able to offer it all under one roof is something we’re honored to do.”
The two-story, 34,000-square-foot building – which is easily accessible from Hwy. 81, as well as off U.S. 29 – is expected to accommodate more than 100,000 visits per year after it opens in fall 2023. It will be home to:
• A new Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) Urgent Care location – open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week
• Cardiology services provided by Georgia Heart Institute
• NGPG Family Health Associates, which has cared for the Winder community for 75 years
• NGPG specialty services including OB/GYN, sports medicine, orthopedic surgery and general surgery
• Digital x-ray services and an on-site lab
“Northeast Georgia Health System has been a key part of this community for years, with the Barrow hospital providing our people with the care they need,” said Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners. “Bringing even more of that friendly, expert care to us with a shiny new building and more doctors will surely benefit us for years to come.”
To learn more about this project and all of the other NGHS projects in the region, visit nghs.com/growing.
