Pictured (from left): Sonja McLendon, chief of Operational Excellence/interim president of NGMC Barrow; Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS; Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners officially breaking ground for the new NGHS Medical Plaza in Bethlehem.

Barrow County will soon have even greater access to health care close to home at Northeast Georgia Health System’s (NGHS) newest Medical Plaza, located in Bethlehem. Community and health system leaders gathered Dec. 1, to celebrate the beginning of the construction project and bless the ground.

“We really care about the community in the Barrow County area, which I think is evidenced by our investment in the hospital here, and now by a new medical plaza in Bethlehem,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “Bringing expanded access to this area and being able to offer it all under one roof is something we’re honored to do.”

