As of Jan. 3, 2022, the Northeast Georgia Health System reported a total of 202 COVID-19 patients across its seven facilities, with 60 at NGMC Braselton and 18 at NGMC Barrow.
NGMC Gainesville has the most COVID-19 patents with 107. The average age of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 62 years old. Of the COVID-19 patients at NGHS, 66 percent are not fully vaccinated and 76 percent are unvaccinated and in critical care.
Ventilator usage of COVID-19 patients across all NGHS facilities is 50 percent. NGMC Braselton is at full capacity with no intensive-care unit beds available.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Dec. 31, Barrow County has confirmed 862 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrow has confirmed 14,384 total cases and 199 deaths.
In an article released by North Georgia Health System’s Medical Director of Infectious Disease Medicine Supriya Mannepalli, MD, whether symptoms are asymptomatic, mild, moderate or severe, if you think you contracted COVID-19, it’s important to know what to do to protect yourself and the health of others.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear within two to 14 days after contact with a person with COVID-19. Some symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
ASYMPTOMATIC SYMPTOMS
Most people with COVID-19 can recover at home without medical care. It’s important to get rest, stay hydrated and monitor your symptoms and take over-the-counter medicines to help feel better. Keep in touch with your healthcare provider to continue monitoring symptoms and get tested if recommended by your doctor.
The CDC has shortened the recommended time for isolation to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.
MILD TO MODERATE SYMPTOMS
If your symptoms become mild to moderate, you will need to call your primary care provider to schedule an appointment or visit an urgent care clinic. Ask your doctor if antibody treatment is right for you.
Monitor oxygen saturation with a pulse oximeter. Some with COVID-19 may have low oxygen levels but otherwise appear well. If your oxygen levels are below 94 percent, contact your doctor.
If you have trouble breathing, worsening chest pain, bluish discoloration of lip and/or worsening gastrointestinal symptoms, seek medical care immediately.
SEVERE SYMPTOMS
Severe symptoms to COVID-19 may include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, signs of confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone.
If you or someone you know has severe symptoms to COVID-19, it’simportant to seek emergency care immediately.
AFTER DIAGNOSIS
Once you test positive for COVID-19, Dr. Mannepalli suggests the following actions for monitoring your symptoms from home:
- Stay in touch with your primary care provider through a video visit within 24 to 48 hours after you have been notified of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Do not go directly to your doctor’s office without calling them.
- Stay in a separate room with your own bathroom.
- Monoclonal antibody therapy is a treatment that mimics your body’s response to COVID-19, which can help boost your immune system by limiting the spread and preventing your symptoms from progressing. Talk to your doctor to see if you are a good candidate.
- Prevent the spread by covering your coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, disinfecting surfaces and not sharing personal items. If you must be around other people or pets, wear a mask.
- For those with a COVID-19 respiratory infection, consider lying down on your stomach for a few hours to help improve lung function and oxygenation. Pregnant women, recent abdominal surgery or other conditions inhibiting you from lying on your stomach are not advised to follow this exercise.
- Breathing exercises are not proven to prevent worsening of COVID-19 infection, but if you have COVID-19 respiratory infection they can help open parts of the lungs and dislodge the mucus. They can also help with reducing anxiety.
- Take vitamins. Many studies point to the beneficial effect of vitamin D on the immune system. Consider dietary supplements like vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc. Please keep in mind that these are not proven therapies for COVID-19.
- Open your windows. When possible, keep the windows of your room open to release stale air and introduce fresh air.
- Monitor your oxygen saturation with a pulse oximeter frequently at home. Contact your doctor if oxygen level falls below 94 percent.
Additionally, if you have trouble breathing, worsening chest pain, bluish discoloration of lip and/or worsening gastrointestinal symptoms, seek medical care immediately. Once your symptoms have almost resolved, follow up with your doctor so you can be cleared to come out of quarantine.
For more COVID-19 information, visit www.nghs.com/COVID-19
