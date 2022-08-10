When Pamela Boundy broke her shoulder, she took the 10-mile trip to Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow. Pamela, like many others in and around Winder, knew she could trust NGMC Barrow for emergency care.
But when it came to the next step in her recovery process, Pamela was pleasantly surprised to learn she could also have her total shoulder replacement at NGMC Barrow.
“It was a relief to have my surgery so close to home,” Pamela said.
“I’m very thankful to be in a place that could handle complex surgeries like mine.”
“We’ve worked diligently to demonstrate for the people of Barrow County that their hometown hospital provides high quality, compassionate care,” says Sonja McLendon, interim president of NGMC Barrow. “Now, we’re excited to expand the scope of surgical services to better care for our ever-growing community.”
Over the last few months, NGMC Barrow has nearly doubled the number of surgeons and types of surgeries it offers. With these additions, NGMC Barrow has the expertise to handle an expanded scope of surgical specialties including general surgery, podiatry, orthopedics, urology, endoscopy, ophthalmology and pediatric dentistry – all with greater frequency and availability.
“I had a great experience and some wonderful people taking care of me,” says Pamela. “While I hope I don’t need surgery again any time soon, it’s nice to know we have more options and even more expertise than ever before.”
NGMC Barrow also provides emergency services, outpatient infusion, heart services, imaging and radiology, laboratory services, pulmonary rehabilitation, wound healing and stroke care.
To learn more about NGMC Barrow, including services provided and physicians on staff, visit nghs.com/barrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.