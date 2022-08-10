When Pamela Boundy broke her shoulder, she took the 10-mile trip to Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow. Pamela, like many others in and around Winder, knew she could trust NGMC Barrow for emergency care.

But when it came to the next step in her recovery process, Pamela was pleasantly surprised to learn she could also have her total shoulder replacement at NGMC Barrow.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.