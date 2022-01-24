Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has received the Technology Improvement Award Grant for $15,000 from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine (NNLM).
The purpose of the grant is to deliver technology improvement and health and digital equity to underserved communities impacted by the digital divide via technology funding and online resource training.
“The overall project goal that NGMC submitted is to improve physician cultural competency through shared patient care experiences,” said Dr. Janeane Walker, director of educational outcomes for the Graduate Medical Education department at NGMC.
“To accomplish the specific aims of the project, the team proposed a longitudinal diversity simulation curriculum incorporating virtual reality (VR). The project is titled Virtual Reality Diversity Equity & Inclusion: A novel approach to recognizing and managing biases by developing an interdisciplinary longitudinal simulation curriculum. We’re really excited to show the progress we can make with this grant for our patients and our community.”
According to its website, the mission of the Network of the National Library of Medicine (NNLM) is to advance the progress of medicine and improve the public’s health by providing U.S. researchers, health professionals, public health workforce, educators and the public with equal access to biomedical and health information resources and data.
NNLM’s main goals are to work through libraries and other members to support a highly trained workforce for biomedical and health information resources and data, improve health literacy and increase health equity through information.
For more information about Library services, visit https://www.nghs.com/library/
For more information about NGMC GME, visit https://www.ngmcgme.org/
