Mercer University recently announced the president's list and dean's list for the spring 2023 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
The following area students earned a place on the lists:
Auburn
Elizabeth Bohn, sophomore, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
Ariadna Bolano, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
Rachel-Kate Bowdler, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Bethlehem
David Shell, senior, College of Health Professions, President's List
Bree Withrow, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
Statham
William Peevy, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
Winder
Sarah Guzu, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Jillian Humphries, senior, College of Health Professions, Dean's List
Garrett Tobin, junior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
