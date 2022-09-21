Tommy Jennings, president and CEO of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for the 2023 Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is the governing body of the Barrow Chamber. As such, businesses who are members of the Barrow Chamber are open to nominate leaders of their organization to serve.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.