Tommy Jennings, president and CEO of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for the 2023 Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors is the governing body of the Barrow Chamber. As such, businesses who are members of the Barrow Chamber are open to nominate leaders of their organization to serve.
Members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors set the path for success of the chamber and for its membership. A board member is considered a leader of the Barrow Chamber – an organization recognized by “Georgia Business Journal” as one of the Top 6 Chambers of Commerce in the State of Georgia. Board members have the opportunity to network with other leaders and represent the business interests of Barrow County.
Board members are expected to fulfill a number of obligations, including commit to attending board meetings, attend strategic planning meetings as called and demonstrate consistent support of the Chamber's Strategic Plan.
Through this nomination process, the Chamber will work to identify those who will provide strategic oversight and leadership for a strong and vibrant organization.
All nominations are due no later than October 5, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.