The Northeast Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce (NEGBCC) is launching its inaugural Golf Invitational Monday, Aug. 29 at the University of Georgia Golf Complex, located at 2600 Riverbend Road in Athens.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m., followed by a clubhouse reception at 2 p.m. and awards and recognition are at 3 p.m.
