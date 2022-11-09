Suicide. It’s a subject we don’t like to discuss, but so many in our Northeast Georgia area feel it is the only alternative to living with pain, stress or depression.

If you know of someone who struggles with mental health problems, have an honest conversation and assume you are the only one who will reach out. Talk to them in private and tell them you care. Listen to their story. If you feel they are in crisis, call 988 and speak to a crisis counselor.

