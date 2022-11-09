Suicide. It’s a subject we don’t like to discuss, but so many in our Northeast Georgia area feel it is the only alternative to living with pain, stress or depression.
If you know of someone who struggles with mental health problems, have an honest conversation and assume you are the only one who will reach out. Talk to them in private and tell them you care. Listen to their story. If you feel they are in crisis, call 988 and speak to a crisis counselor.
That’s what volunteers did Sunday, Oct. 23 at First Christian Church, where close to 300 family, friends and volunteers joined together to participate in the “Out of the Darkness” walk.
Funds raised at the event support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which fights every day to turn the trend of suicide in Georgia and to help everyone know they are not alone and that life can be lived.
Sponsors for the event included Akins Ford, Northeast Georgia Health System Barrow, Hill’s Ace Hardware, Winder Moose Lodge, Behavioral Health Link, Stell, Smith, & Mattison Attorneys, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Walton EMC, Rotary Club of Winder, Barrow Pediatrics, Digital Creations 4 U and MedLink Georgia.
Donors of raffle items were Michael's, Applebee's, Ihop, AMC Theaters, University of Georgia, Peace Place, Casey’s, Nelson Sanders Photography, Corner Book Store, Corky’s, Leslie Kimball, Le Gabrielle, Chick-Fil- A, Barrow County Farm Bureau, William Harris Homestead, Adventure Bags, Smokin’ Po Boys, Longhorn Steak House, Mazzio’s Pizza and Deanna McElhannon.
Waters for walkers were donated by Ingles, Walmart and Ruby Tuesday.
"Thanks to all the wonderful volunteers who helped us make this event a success. Thank you all," said event coordinators.
