R. Scott Harris, an internationally recognized planetary geologist, is currently a physics instructor at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee and also serves as the interim/consulting director for the Charleston Planetarium in Charleston, S.C. He is director of Southeastern Earth & Space Sciences.
Harris will be the featured speaker at the Oct. 20 membership meeting of the Barrow County Historical Society at The Wimberly Center for Community Development.
Social time begins at 6 p.m. with the buffet dinner, catered by The Masters Table, at 6:30 p.m. Reservations of $12 per person are due by Oct. 14 and can be mailed to the Historical Society at P.O. Box 277, Winder, GA 30680 or dropped off at the Barrow County Museum. You can also call the museum at 770-307-1183 and leave a message. Historical Society membership is $10 per year or $100 for a lifetime membership.
Harris, who will be speaking on The Natural History of Nodoroc and Other Highlights of Barrow County Geology, hosts the At-Home Planetarium Show, a twice-weekly live earth and space science program that airs through Facebook Live to an audience of 800,000-plus spanning six continents. From 2014 to 2022, he served as a staff scientist for Fernbank Science Center and director of public programming for the Jim Cherry Memorial Planetarium in Atlanta.
A Georgia native, Harris was educated at Arizona State University, the University of Georgia, and Brown University. A world traveler, field geologist, petrologist, and educator, he has spent most of his 30-year career studying the record of asteroid and comet impacts on Earth. He is featured in episodes of this summer's Abandoned Engineering and the Weather Channel series Earth Unlocked.
His work has been highlighted by the discovery of the 450,000 year-old La Dulce impact crater, uncovering the evidence for a major impact event 5. 3 million years ago near Bahía Blanca, and reporting the unusual case of fossilization in high-temperature impact melts. More recently, he has discovered the first K-T boundary impact deposits in South Carolina, identified the first cometary debris from an air burst event over Chile, and confirmed a large ancient impact structure in west-central Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.