The National Weather Service's (NWS) issued the following special weather statement Thursday evening:
Temperatures will quickly fall below freezing during the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Patchy black ice will be possible with below freezing temperatures and residual moisture on the roadways, and will lead to the possibility of hazardous travel in some areas. Black ice will be most likely on local roads, bridges, and overpasses. Please use extra caution if you have to travel.
Gusty winds could cause further travel concerns in combination with black ice. Temperatures are not forecast to increase above freezing in much of north and central Georgia on Friday.
On Friday morning, Dec. 23, the following two advisories were issued from the NWS: A wind advisory, effective until 10 p.m. Friday evening and a chill advisory, effective until noon Saturday, Dec. 24.
WIND ADVISORY
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected in portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia until 10 p.m. this evening.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
CHILL ADVISORY
Very cold wind chills as low as 5 to 9 degrees below zero are expected in portions of northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia from midnight Thursday night to noon Saturday, Dec. 24.
The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Temperatures are expected to continue to fall behind an arctic front throughout the morning Friday, Dec. 23.
Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall into the 20s lower 30s through the early afternoon. Lows in the single digits and teens are expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
7-DAY DETAILED FORECAST
The following is a detailed forecast for Barrow County from Friday, Dec. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 28 issued by the NWS:
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m. Sunny and cold, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -8. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -7. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25 (Christmas Day)
Sunny, with a high near 35.
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
MONDAY, DEC. 26
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
